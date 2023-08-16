Guilt-free shopping for a good cause at 5 Life's Treasures locations

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — Who's up for some guilt-free shopping for a good cause?

At five Life's Treasures Thrift Stores in Tampa Bay, each has a sprawling bargain wonderland of vintage clothes, high-end furniture, collectibles, and more. 100% of proceeds go to hospice care for families in need, veterans, first responders, and more.

As an added bonus, this Thursday is National Thrift Store Day, when everything in the stores will be 50% off.

Life's Treasures is part of the Chapters Health System, the largest nonprofit healthcare provider in the nation. The stores support free programming for HPH Hospice in Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties, as well as LifePath Hospice in Hillsborough County.

The Chapters Health Valor Program makes sure military veterans and first responders receive the proper dignity, respect, and recognition for their service at the end of their lives.

For Life's Treasures locations, hours, and more, go here.