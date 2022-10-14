ZooTampa's Creatures of the Night brings thrills and fun for the entire family

Witches, Goblins and spooky critters can be found this Halloween season at ZooTampa's Creatures of the Night.

"There is eerie fun for every family member from the little kids all the way to the adults," said Sandra Morrison, Director of Communications at ZooTampa.

Not only is the zoo decorated for the occasion, but the animals will be out all night long, too.

"We have one true haunted house and that's meant to scare our guests. We have a three pumpkin scare level, and that's the only level three we have in the entire park," explained Alex Crow, Director of Entertainment Productions.

NEW Creatures of the Night Attractions for 2022:

Swamp Witch Way: ZooTampa guests who are brave enough to seek out Blackwater Mattie for themselves may be lucky – or perhaps unlucky – enough to find her along Swamp Witch Way in Florida Wilds. Though she’d prefer to be left alone, she does love to bargain, so make sure you have something to trade before you venture into her cursed territory.



Returning Creepy Favorites:

Twisted Tales: Perfect for ZooTampa’s youngest guests, Manatee Circle is the place to see everyone’s favorite storybook villains come to life. Don’t worry; the Fairy Godmother will also be there to keep our evildoers on their best behavior.

Any adult guests who need to take a break from ZooTampa’s spooky festivities are encouraged to visit the Voodoo Bar in our Beer and Wine Garden. Relax for a few and enjoy cocktails and delectable treats in a festive New Orleans atmosphere. Junkyard of Broken Dreams: ZooTampa’s bravest guests won’t want to miss this haunted house where the spookiest of childhood dreams and urban legends have come to life.

