ZooTampa welcomes critically endangered Eastern bongo calf

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a girl! ZooTampa staff announced they welcomed a brand new Eastern bongo calf on Jan. 24.

Millie the calf, who is critically endangered, was born to 9-year-old mother, Blitzen. She weighed over 22 pounds at birth and received a neonatal exam from the animal health team, who determined her to be healthy and thriving.

ZooTampa

Blitzen was paired with 5-year-old Marvin as part of the Species Survival Plan, which ensures the survival of protected, threatened, and endangered species. Blitzen and Marvin are two of five Eastern bongos at the Zoo.

“Bongos are critically endangered, so every birth is incredibly special,” said Tiffany Burns, Senior Director of Animal Programs. “This birth represents an important step in our ongoing efforts to help ensure the survival of this beautiful species."

ZooTampa said bongos are the largest species of forest-dwelling antelope and have long horns that can spiral up to three feet. Their species became endangered not only due to habitat loss, but to being heavily hunted over a century ago.