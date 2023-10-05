ZooTampa welcomes birth of newborn white rhino calf

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa’s group of southern white rhinos has grown with the arrival of a newborn calf Tuesday evening, the zoo announced Thursday.

The zoo said that the male calf appears to be strong and is nursing alongside his mother, 19-year-old Kidogo.

Kidogo was paired with male Mufasa as part of the "Species Survival Plans," overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which ensures the survival of protected, threatened and endangered species.

ZooTampa

“We are excited to welcome another healthy calf,” said Chris Massaro, Senior VP of Zoological Operations. “Kidogo did great with the birth of her sixth baby, and she is being very attentive. The birth is also special for first-time dad Mufasa. The calf is a critical step in our continued effort to save the imperiled species from extinction.”

The zoo is now home to seven rhinos: Mufasa, Kidogo, Alake, Fugo, Ruby, Kayin and the new calf, who has yet to be named.

Rhinos are pregnant for 16 to 18 months and only give birth every two to five years, according to the zoo.

At full growth, a southern white rhino will have two horns, grow 12 to 13 feet long and up to 6 feet from hoof to shoulder, and weigh 4,000 to 5,000 pounds with a lifespan of up to 50 years. They can also run at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.