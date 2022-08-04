Watch Now
ZooTampa welcomes 3 new juvenile giraffes: Lilleeanne, Kylie and Tiana

Meet the giraffes in new meet-and-greet encounter
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:39 AM, Aug 04, 2022
There's some serious Girl Power going on at ZooTampa these days.

Three new juvenile giraffes — all young ladies, all with big personalities — are now part of the zoo's "signature encounters" meet-and-greet program for guests.

For an add-on ticket starting at $15, on Saturdays and Sundays, guests can help train Lilleeanne, Kylie and Tiana, whose ages range from four years old to just one.

Kylie and Tiana are sisters from a Virginia zoo, while Lilleeanne is a city girl from Philadelphia.

For more on giraffe meet-and-greets (and all animal encounters) at ZooTampa, click here.

