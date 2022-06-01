ZooTampa offers free admission for Hillsborough County employees who serve the community

ZooTampa is offering free admission to Hillsborough County employees that serve the community. The special promotion starts Wednesday, June 1, and ends Thursday, September 1.
The offer covers dozens of departments including first responders, sanitation workers and more. It includes free admission for the employee and 25% off up to three additional guest tickets.
To redeem the offer, visit the ticket window at the zoo with an employee ID. The offer is only valid for one visit during the promotional period.
List of departments included in the offer:
- 911 Agency
- Administration
- Affordable Housing
- Aging Services
- Americans With Disabilities
- Attorney’s Office
- Board of County Commissioners
- Building & Construction Services Division
- Children Services
- Children's Board
- Code Enforcement
- Communications & Digital Media Services
- Conservation & Environmental Lands
- Consumer and Veterans Services
- Customer Service & Support
- Development Services
- Economic Development
- Emergency Management
- Enterprise Solutions and Quality Assurance
- Facilities Management
- Fire Rescue
- Fleet Management
- Geospatial Services
- Government Relations and Strategic Services
- Head Start
- Health Care Services
- Homeless Services
- Human Resources
- Information Technology Department
- Internal Auditors
- Library Services
- Managed Document Services
- Management and Budget
- Medical Examiner
- Pet Resources
- Procurement
- Public Utilities
- Public Works
- Real Estate Services
- Recreation & Neighborhood Parks
- Risk Management & Safety Division
- Social Services
- Solid Waste Division
- Sunshine Line
- Water Resources
