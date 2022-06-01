ZooTampa offers free admission for Hillsborough County employees who serve the community

ZooTampa is offering free admission to Hillsborough County employees that serve the community. The special promotion starts Wednesday, June 1, and ends Thursday, September 1.

The offer covers dozens of departments including first responders, sanitation workers and more. It includes free admission for the employee and 25% off up to three additional guest tickets.

To redeem the offer, visit the ticket window at the zoo with an employee ID. The offer is only valid for one visit during the promotional period.

List of departments included in the offer:



911 Agency

Administration

Affordable Housing

Aging Services

Americans With Disabilities

Attorney’s Office

Board of County Commissioners

Building & Construction Services Division

Children Services

Children's Board

Code Enforcement

Communications & Digital Media Services

Conservation & Environmental Lands

Consumer and Veterans Services

Customer Service & Support

Development Services

Economic Development

Emergency Management

Enterprise Solutions and Quality Assurance

Facilities Management

Fire Rescue

Fleet Management

Geospatial Services

Government Relations and Strategic Services

Head Start

Health Care Services

Homeless Services

Human Resources

Information Technology Department

Internal Auditors

Library Services

Managed Document Services

Management and Budget

Medical Examiner

Pet Resources

Procurement

Public Utilities

Public Works

Real Estate Services

Recreation & Neighborhood Parks

Risk Management & Safety Division

Social Services

Solid Waste Division

Sunshine Line

Water Resources

