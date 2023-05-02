It's a baby boom at ZooTampa as 4 different animal moms give birth

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is all about three magic words this spring: cute baby animals.

Four different animal mamas have given birth to adorable little ones recently.

Guests can now see red wolf pups, lorikeet chicks, a girl bay duiker named Juniper (think small antelope), and a boy nyala named Finn (think big antelope — well, someday for Finn, of course).

For Tiffany Burns, the zoo's senior director of animal programs, yes, the babies are sweet and cute and spring is a fun time at the Tampa attraction. But a baby boom is also crucial in terms of animal conservation.

"We want to make sure we're doing our part for these animals and their species and their survival," she said.

The best time to see the babies? Right when the zoo opens in the morning, which is when the animals get fed.

For times, tickets, directions, and more on ZooTampa at Lowry Park, click here.