Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

It's a baby boom at ZooTampa as 4 different animal moms give birth

Zoo guests can see red wolf pups, lorikeet chicks, a nyala named Finn & more
ZooTampa
Sean Daly
ZooTampa
Posted at 5:15 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 05:16:01-04

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is all about three magic words this spring: cute baby animals.

Four different animal mamas have given birth to adorable little ones recently.

Guests can now see red wolf pups, lorikeet chicks, a girl bay duiker named Juniper (think small antelope), and a boy nyala named Finn (think big antelope — well, someday for Finn, of course).

For Tiffany Burns, the zoo's senior director of animal programs, yes, the babies are sweet and cute and spring is a fun time at the Tampa attraction. But a baby boom is also crucial in terms of animal conservation.

"We want to make sure we're doing our part for these animals and their species and their survival," she said.

The best time to see the babies? Right when the zoo opens in the morning, which is when the animals get fed.

For times, tickets, directions, and more on ZooTampa at Lowry Park, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.