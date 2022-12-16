ZooTampa at Lowry Park shares expansion plan

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park has some big plans for its future.

The zoo announced its 20-year expansion goal that includes new areas, a big expansion to the Hillsborough River, and a new waterfront entrance.

ZooTampa started its expansion this year with the opening of the new "Florida Wilds" exhibit housing endangered and threatened species native to Florida.

The next expansion is slated for next fall, with new additions to the David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center. Those new additions include new acute care and nursery pools for patients. Guests will also get to see the new Stingray Shores giving guests a chance to touch and feed stingrays.

Looking further into the future, ZooTampa is planning a major expansion to the Hillsborough River. This new area will be themed around South America, allowing guests to encounter species like sea lions, giant river otters, and even jaguars.

This expansion will also bring a new entrance along the river, allowing people to visit by water taxi.

ZooTampa said it is currently raising funds for the $125 million transformation.