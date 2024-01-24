Zero Latency 'free roam' virtual-reality arena opens at Tampa's Westshore Plaza

TAMPA, Fla. — There's a new experience inside Tampa's Westshore Plaza that takes video gaming to a whole new level.

Zero Latency is a "free roam" virtual reality arena where you and your family battle evil robots and zombies on a seriously large playing field.

"Zero Latency is more than just VR — you bring your friends and family into an experience you can't have anywhere else," says Wil Collins, one of three friends who own the company.

If you're worried about bumping into each other on the arena floor or wandering off into the mall's food court, well, don't worry at all. The game tells you where to go, where to step, and where to stop — a safe environment for all ages and skill levels.

There are several different games and experiences for all ages and skill levels, including trippy youth-oriented games and zombie shoot-'em-ups.

For prices, hours, and more, go here.

