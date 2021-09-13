Yuengling Center hosting part-time job fair Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yuengling Center will be hosting a part-time job fair on Tuesday to fill positions for Amalie Arena and Yuengling Center events.

The fair is taking place from 3 to 6 p.m. Candidates are asked to enter through Gate B and can park in Lot 22F.

Positions include housekeeping, conversion, guest services, ticketing, security and parking. All candidates are asked to dress professionally and to bring three copies of their resume, along with written references.

Candidates will need to wear face coverings while inside Yuengling Center for in-person interviews and are encouraged to pre-apply here.