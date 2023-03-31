Young women grow through Sisterhood Summit leadership retreat

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of young women met and engaged with female leaders from the Tampa Bay Area through this year’s Sisterhood Summit.

Although teenage years can be challenging, 16-year-old Julianna Andersen attended the summit to learn, grow, and leave empowered.

“It’s kind of hard to be a female, especially in today’s society,” said Andersen.

She’s among the dozens of young women who participated in the 4th Annual Sisterhood Summit in Tampa.

“To get a group of girls together and to teach them about female empowerment is important,” said Andersen.

The Corporation to Develop Communities, or CDC of Tampa, hosted the summit to allow girls to meet with female leaders and role models in the community and talk about topics like leadership, careers, entrepreneurship, mental health and well-being, and ways to empower their self-esteem.

“This year, we’ve surpassed our goal. Our goal was to serve 100 kids throughout Hillsborough County, and this year, we’re at 126,” said Alexandria Andrade, the Coordinator of Youth Services with the CDC of Tampa.

Organizers said this year’s retreat is touching the lives of girls in 9 through 12 grade through referrals from Hillsborough County schools and community organizations.

“Today, it’s important for them to see representation of females. We really work hard to close out Women’s History Month with a bang,” said Andrade. “We empower our girls to embrace their crown and shine. We focus around stem careers, career exploration.”

CT Harris is a Tampa City Council legislative aide and a panelist at the summit.

“When you think about going into a store and you find the Barbie dolls and you find people who look like you, that can show you hey you can make it too, no matter where you come from, no matter how you started. It’s all about what you pour into yourself, who you surround yourself with, and what you’re exposed to,” said Harris.