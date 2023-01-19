Young advocates for diversity in aquatics try Florida Aquarium's SeaTREK experience

TAMPA, Fla. — Kymbriell Finch and Danielle Hodge are swimming with sharks and sea turtles for a good cause.

Both women are advocates for diversity in aquatics, especially reaching out to the Black community to embrace underwater adventure.

"If you're afraid to do it, take the courageous leap," Kym said just before plunging into the water of the new SeaTREK experience at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa.

Danielle's Alma Swim Foundation and Kym's Courageous Leap are also concerned with teaching water safety to historic Black neighborhoods.

"We want to see more melanin in the water," Danielle said with a smile.

The Florida Aquarium invited these remarkable women to try out SeaTREK, a 20-minute underwater stroll through the epic Heart of the Sea tank filled with all manner of aquatic critters.

You don't need scuba skills or even know how to swim to try SeaTREK. The state-of-the-art technology allows you to breathe and move freely around the tank via a helmet.

Guests must be at least 10 years old to sign up. For more on SeaTREK pricing and availability, go here.

The Aquarium's Tony Rokita, who handles community outreach, believes that Kym and Danielle are just the dynamic individuals to inspire more people to take the underwater plunge.

"They understand that it takes a village to come together and break down the barriers to make true connections to nature and the water," he said.

"Kym and I are here to change all that. We're here to change the world!" Danielle agreed.