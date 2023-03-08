Ybor City's historic Centro Asturiano needs TLC, starting with its legendary theater

TAMPA, Fla. — For more than 100 years, Ybor City's historic Centro Asturiano has been a stand-out beacon of multicultural pride.

Built in the Renaissance Mediterranean style, this majestic building — that now needs some TLC and help from the community — was once a safe haven and "mutual aid" society for Spanish immigrants new to America.

Part of Ybor City since 1902, Centro Asturiano was all things to all people: a theater house, cigar lounge, hospital, bank, and even a cemetery.

The people who called this place home away from home helped build a city.

"It's a reminder that Tampa is here because Ybor was here first," said Cristal Lastra, president of Centro Asturiano, which is now a nonprofit that still serves the community, often as a banquet and wedding space.

To properly preserve Centro Asturiano — honoring the past and educating the future — Lastra and her small staff are launching a major fundraising effort.

On March 23, Centro Asturiano will host a "Take a Seat Casino Night" to help replace damaged seats in the beautiful theater — which is believed to be one of the oldest working theaters in Florida.

The event is open to the public; guests will have the opportunity to sponsor a new seat.

There are other projects down the road, as well.

"We want future generations to have that wow factor when they walk in," said Lastra. "That's the importance of restoring it and making it part of Ybor City's revitalization."

For more on Centro Asturiano's preservation efforts, click here.