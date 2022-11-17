Ybor City Y.E.S! team to help keep streets safe and clean

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There's a new team of 15 men and women in Ybor City hoping to help keep people safe, the area clean and make visitors feel comfortable.

The Ybor City Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) is launching Ybor Y.E.S!

The program is part of a National program, Block by Block, to provide resources and services to those who visit and live in the community.

"They're looking for any kind of behavior that is just not a one to behavior in the district, for our workers and our visitors and our residents. So you know, they're just eyes and ears out there on the street for everybody protecting and keeping everyone in a comfortable space. So that really is the goal is just to do have that Ambassador hospitality approach within the district to make everybody comfortable, and keep it very clean with, you know, a nice aesthetic environment here in the district," explains Courtney Orr with the Ybor City CRA.

The team will be dressed in bright yellow shirts. They are staffed from 6 AM-8 PM Sunday through Tuesday and 6 AM-2 AM Wednesday through Saturday.

"We've gotten such great compliments from the community. But they're an extra set of eyes and ears out there on the street to your eye that presents and security a sense of security with the presence of these new team members; they have bright, bright yellow shirts, they're very recognizable," explains Orr.

"So again, just to add that presence, I think it's just a good sense of security to allow people to feel comfortable in the district knowing they have these new ambassadors to rely on to provide assistance. And then they also provide cleaning services in the district. So we have them patrolling the area, doing all the right away cleaning, removing stickers from poles, you know, you name it, they'll do they do everything." said Orr.

For more information, all are welcome on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Hotel Haya (1412 E. 7th Ave.) for a Ybor YES! Team meet and greet event.