Ybor City Museum Society helps preserve areas rich history

YBOR CITY, Fla. — If you're looking to find out more about Ybor's rich history, look no further than the Ybor City Museum Society.

There's a 45-minute tour of the city's past at the Ybor City Museum State Park. It's in the old Ferlita Bakery, an Italian bakery that was rebuilt after a fire in 1923.

Inside, you'll find history dating back to 1885 and get a glimpse of what Ybor City was like back then.

Chantal Hevia, President and CEO of Ybor City Museum Society said, "You know you can still walk around the neighborhoods and feel those immigrants that were here way back then in the 1880s and early 1900s That spirit is still here in Ybor City, it's still a community."

The building was moved from its original spot but many of the original pieces are inside. For instance, you can see an old oven the bakery used to make Cuban bread.

Entry into the museum is just $4. Click here to find out more information.

They are also having an event on Friday night, March 25, called Baseball, Bourbon and Cigars. It's from 6:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m. in the gardens. Tickets are required.