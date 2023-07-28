Watch Now
Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash, shuts down I-4: FHP

Posted at 7:08 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 07:22:31-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A wrong-way driver caused a major crash in Seffner early Friday morning that shut down I-4.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said they were notified about the driver, Arda Sengun, 21, who was traveling east in the westbound inside lane of I-4 around 3:40 a.m. A mere five minutes later, the car crashed into a Mercedes sedan traveling west in the same lane.

A pickup truck traveling west in the center lane then braked in an attempt to avoid the crash but was rear-ended by a flatbed truck. As a result, the pickup rotated onto the outside shoulder, where it collided with a parked tractor-trailer.

The flatbed truck also overturned, which trapped the driver inside.

FHP said all lanes are currently blocked, and the wrong-way driver was arrested for DUI with serious bodily injury.

The other three drivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

