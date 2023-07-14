Wrong-way driver causes deadly, head-on crash on Hillsborough County exit ramp: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man passed away after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on an exit ramp in Hillsborough County Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a van was traveling south on I-75 around 9:53 a.m. when it exited at State Road 574.

FHP said a sedan then entered the exit ramp traveling north, which led to a head-on collision. The sedan then caught fire and partially burned.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. The driver of the sedan, a 36-year-old man from Tampa, passed away from his injuries. The driver of the van, a 49-year-old man from Riverview, is in serious condition.

According to FHP, both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time.