WrestleMania ticket sale delayed

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE announced on Monday that the sale of WrestleMania tickets is delayed as the event is still being finalized.

WWE announced earlier this month that tickets would go on sale 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16. A press release says that the new sale date will be in the next week.

WrestleMania takes place on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium.

FINALLY... #WrestleMania is back in business!



Limited Combo & Single Tickets are on sale one week from tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/tDU4P6BDwS — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021

Ticket prices range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through Ticket Master. Two-day combo tickets will also be available for purchase.

WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania. They are expected to share details in the coming weeks.

Fans interested in presale can register here.

