Menu

Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

WrestleMania ticket sale delayed

Tickets sale date TBD
items.[0].videoTitle
WWE announced Monday evening that a limited number of tickets for WrestleMania will go on sale next week.
WrestleMania_37_Tampa_Bay_2021_on_black[4].jpg
Posted at 11:01 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 05:46:34-04

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE announced on Monday that the sale of WrestleMania tickets is delayed as the event is still being finalized.

WWE announced earlier this month that tickets would go on sale 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16. A press release says that the new sale date will be in the next week.

WrestleMania takes place on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Ticket prices range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through Ticket Master. Two-day combo tickets will also be available for purchase.

WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania. They are expected to share details in the coming weeks.

Fans interested in presale can register here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin