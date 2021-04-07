WrestleMania Store opens Thursday ahead of big event

WWE fans in Tampa can start gearing up for WrestleMania 37 starting Thursday.

The WrestleMania Store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from gates to close on Saturday and Sunday.

The store will be located within the Bucs Team store on the west side of Raymond James Stadium. The WrestleMania Store entrance will be at the Hyundai Club Entrance.

Guests can park in lot D on Thursday and Friday, and lot 6D before event doors on Saturday and Sunday.

If you don't want to head out to buy WWE gear in person, you can head over to WWEShop.com.