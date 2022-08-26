'Worst of the worst': Polk County men accused of sexually abusing child get multiple life sentences

Two men from Winter Haven that pled no contest to a slew of charges that included sexually abusing an 8-year-old have received multiple life sentences.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said David Lavin Jr., 30, received 27 life sentences to be served consecutively. Harrison Egbert, 33, received four life sentences which will also run consecutively. Both men are designated as sexual predators.

PCSO said the two men were arrested in 2021 as part of an undercover child pornography investigation.

PCSO detectives searched Egbert's home in September 2021 after they got a tip. In the home, PCSO said detectives found more than 1,000 videos and images of children as young as two years old being sexually battery.

At the time, PCSO said Egbert confessed to sexually abusing three young girls, aged 5,7 and 8 at the time. He told detectives he recorded and photographed the abuse with the help of Lavin, PCSO said.

He also told detectives, according to PCSO, he viewed "thousands" of child porn images, including some that depicted infants, on SnapChat and Instagram.

PCSO said Lavin admitted to his involvement in the abuse and said he transported one of the victims to Egbert's home multiple times. He admitted to taking part in documenting the abuse, PCSO said.

In May of 2022, Egbert pled no contest to two counts of sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, and two counts of lewd molestation by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12.

On August 22, Laving pled no contest to 21 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, one count of lewd molestation, and one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Both men will serve their sentences in the Florida prison system.