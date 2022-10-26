Woman struck by car on Kennedy causes lane closures as police investigate fatality

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) has shut down eastbound Kennedy after a crash in Tampa left one woman dead on Wednesday.

TPD stated that around 4:45 a.m., a woman was struck by a car between the intersections of West Kennedy and North Westshore Boulevard.

The woman passed away at the scene after the crash. The driver remained on the scene.

Eastbound Kennedy will remain shut down as police investigate the crash. TPD asks drivers to use alternate routes in the meantime.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.