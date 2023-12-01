Woman posing as student arrested for 'inappropriate relationship' with minor: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman posing as a student to have what Tampa Police called an "inappropriate relationship" with an underage victim was arrested last Friday.

The Tampa Police Department said Alyssa Ann Zinger, 22, was posing as a homeschooled student on social media when she contacted the victim, who is between the ages of 12 and 15.

Police launched an investigation after receiving tips about Zinger, who was taken into custody on Nov. 24 and booked into the Orient Road Jail.

Zinger was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious battery (engage) and five felony counts of lewd or lascivious molestation defendant over 18 victim 12-15.

Tampa Police added that they believe there are more victims.

"It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger's, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn't cause you or others additional harm."

Anyone who believes they are a victim should contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.