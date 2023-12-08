Watch Now
Woman dies after car collides with garbage truck in Tampa

Posted at 11:46 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 11:46:03-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman died after a crash involving a car and garbage truck in Tampa Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Nebraska Avenue around 1:51 p.m. when it arrived at the intersection of Sinclair Hills Road.

The Corolla then turned left and into the path of a Mack garbage truck traveling south on Nebraska Avenue, resulting in a collision between the two.

A passenger in the Corolla, a 41-year-old woman, passed away from her injuries at a local hospital.

The conditions of the 19-year-old driver of the Corolla and the 46-year-old driver of the garbage truck are unknown.

