Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour offers tasty history lesson of town's origins

$30 for seven delicious trolley stops
Taqueria Los Angeles in Wimauma
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:14 AM, Aug 09, 2022
If you've never tried a delicious Mexican huarache — a refried-bean-stuffed corn tortilla with al pastor pork and pickled cactus — the Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour is a must-attend event.

The Hillsborough County town is celebrating its rich Hispanic and African-American history with a 90-minute trolley-driven seven-restaurant trip to the best and most authentic eats in town.

The dates are Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27.

For $30, you get a LOT of food plus one of those life-affirming huaraches at local fave Taqueria Los Angeles.

The event is being hosted by local nonprofit Enterprising Latinas.

For tickets to the Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour, click here.

