Wildlife rehabilitators are caring for orphaned baby squirrels

TAMPA, Fla. — Local wildlife rehabilitators are inundated with calls about orphaned baby squirrels.

Nancy Murrah, founder and president of the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, said she is caring for ten baby squirrels. Usually, she cares for birds like eagles and hawks, but she is helping out other local rehabilitation centers.

"We're getting calls for two to four, sometimes six baby squirrels every day," Murrah said.

Squirrels build their nest in the trees, and it's breeding season. Recent thunderstorms or trimming trees may cause a baby to fall from the nest, which could separate the baby from its mother.

Murrah said if people see a baby squirrel, they should wait at least 30 minutes to see if the mother returns.

"If you see a baby squirrel, you do want to make sure it's not injured," she said. "If it has any blood on it at all, sometimes they get a bloody nose from falling, the mother can't risk taking it back up to the nest because of predators and insects, ants are attracted to that."

If the squirrel is not injured, Murrah suggested getting a blanket. She said babies with their eyes still closed need a heat source.

Julie Salomone

"They're going to need some kind of extra heat source and that's where we get a little sock with some uncooked rice for about a minute in the microwave," she said. "You can put them inside a towel maybe some moss around it or a small box."

Murrah also suggested using a cell phone to play audio of a baby squirrel in distress. She said the sound may attract the mother back to her baby.

If the squirrel's mother doesn't return, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said local, licensed wildlife rehabilitators can also expertly assist with many species of injured, sick or orphaned wildlife.

For more information visit the FWC's website.