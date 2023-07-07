Wheels of Success gives away its 1200th car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Pamela Glover says she just got a car earlier this year.

But it turned out to be a disaster.

“I bought it February the 12th and March the 11, and there was nothing that I could be able to do. And all the money that I had worked and saved up, it was gone,” she said.

Pamela needs transportation to get to her job as a patient care tech at Tampa General Hospital.

But so she can also take her 2-year-old granddaughter to and from daycare.

So when she found out about Wheels of Success, she said it was a blessing.

The non-profit is celebrating its 20th year.

They repair donated cars and give them to people already working full-time but needing a way to get there.

They’ve given away 1200 cars over the years.

“If you use it for other things, for medical. For other things. That’s great. But the purpose of our program is to keep people working,” said Wheels of Success CEO Susan Jacobs.

Pamela saw her new car, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, for the first time Friday morning.

“I always felt like nothing good would happen to me, so to have this happen to me. It’s very, very emotional to me,” she said.

Wheels of Success also helps with insurance and repairs for as long as they own the car.

Pamela says she encourages others to donate to help the program keep going.

And she can’t wait to start driving her car around.

“This evening, when I pick up my granddaughter, it’s going to be in our car and not somebody else’s,” said Glover.

For more information on Wheels of Success: wheelsofsuccess.org