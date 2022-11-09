What to know as a homeowner as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Mother Nature is going out with a bang this hurricane season. With only weeks left until it's supposed to be put to bed, one last storm is barreling toward the Florida peninsula.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Tropical storm Nicole is expected to upgrade to a category one hurricane as it moves closer to Florida. This comes as cleanup continues from Hurricane Ian and the insurance claims that came after it.

Citizens Property Insurance spokesman Michael Peltier said homeowners need to heed warnings and prepare.

"If they have had hurricane coverage from Ian, file a claim now. You know, even if they don't think that they have made their hurricane deductible, because if Nicole becomes a hurricane, then those deductibles will sort of help reach the deductible limit should they sustain additional damage from Nicole," Peltier said.

Peltier had some tips for homeowners as Nicole slowly churns toward Florida. He said to document everything.

"If people have experienced damage from Hurricane Ian, you know, take some pictures now. You know, sort of before and after should Nicole come your way," Peltier said.

The good news, Peltier said, is if a homeowner is covered by Citizens, they don't expect premiums to rise even if the storm causes severe damage.

Unfortunately, he said if homeowners are uninsured at the moment and looking to become insured; the impending storm will make it difficult. Additionally, he said most insurance companies aren't writing policies, and won't until Nicole leaves the state.