Westfield Brandon gears up for holiday shopping season

BRANDON, Fla. — Westfield Brandon is gearing up early for this year's holiday shopping season.

Experts tell ABC Action News you're going to get the best selection this year if you start early. Buy what you see now because it may not be there in a week or two.

"With all the fall, new fall merchandise and holiday merchandise hitting the shelves now. We're just seeing people coming out to get the best selection of what we have available and an early start in October believe that," said Dawn Arvidson, Marketing Director at Westfield Brandon.

Another thing many retailers, like Dick's, are offering this year is after pay.

Arvidson said, "We're seeing more and more retailers taking advantage of adding that to their sales opportunities for purchasing within their stores. National brands such as Dick's Sporting Goods, Lush, a lot of those national brands are offering that."

Good news for families this year, Santa will be back at Westfield Brandon along with toy drives.

He'll arrive on November 16 and reservations will be recommended.