Westchase doggy daycare believes dogs can set New Years resolutions too

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — New Year's resolutions aren’t just for people; they’re for dogs too. From getting more exercise to eating more healthily, these goals apply to our furry friends just as much as they do to their owners.

Jason and Debbie Barrett, owners of Hounds Town in Westchase, are using the new year to educate their dog owners on how to make sure their pet is living their best life in 2023.

“One thing that often slips people’s minds is updating their dog’s intact information,” said Jason.

Jason says people often move and change phone numbers, so make sure their microchip and tags are correct.

“Dog tags, they’re on their dog all the time, you never think to look at them, but they do wear down over time when they are running and playing and stuff,” said Jason. “Your phone number or contact information could become unreadable over time.”

Another resolution is making sure your dogs are receiving the right amount of socialization with other dogs.

“If your dog suffers from any behavioral issues, like separation anxiety or destructive chewing or excessive barking,” said Debbie. “The benefits of them interacting with other dogs in a natural pack environment is so beneficial for them in every way possible.”

Dog owner Patte Plount said she’s already seen the difference in her service dog McGregor once she got him some friends.

“Your perception of a service dog is that they're at work 100 percent of the time; you can’t do that to a dog; they have to have their downtime, just like when you leave work, that dog has to be able to leave work too,” said Plount.

The next resolution is to put your dog’s sense of smell to the test. One way to accomplish that is a little hide-and-go-seek.

“When they are using their sense of smell, they are getting a workout, they are getting a mental and physical workout,” said Jason. “When they find the treat or find the human, the reward center of the brain reduces dopamine, it excites them, it rewards them for the work they are doing.”