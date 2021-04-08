West Tampa's Rome Yard project to add housing, job training to the area

The redevelopment of the Rome Yard project in West Tampa is a major project.

The city recently selected the Related Urban Development Group to take charge.

If you're not familiar, the Rome Yard is located near the Hillsborough River, east of Rome Avenue in the West Tampa Community Redevelopment Area.

When complete in the next few years, the project should add more than 600 mixed-income housing units, a cultural center and an art pavilion.

West Tampa is going through a Renaissance. And starting with Julian B. Lane Park going to the Rome Yard and down Main Street, we're seeing a lot of housing going in both mixed-use, which is workforce affordable housing, and market-rate housing, but it's just going to blossom within the next three to five years," explains Joseph Citro, District 1 Tampa City Councilman.

Related also earmarked a minimum of 40% of the project budget estimated at $75 million for minority and woman-owned local businesses, according to a press release on the city's website.

Officials plan to also add a workforce training center for resume writing, budget help and interview training classes.