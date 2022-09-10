Wesley Chapel woman still owns mug from Queen Elizabeth coronation day

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — As many across the world mourn the end of Queen Elizabeth II's life, Charlotte Tenney is reflecting on her rise to power—and her own special connection to the Queen's coronation.

At the time, Charlotte, who was only four years old, was living in England with her family because her father was stationed there with the U.S. Airforce.

"All the children at that time that were in England got a copy of this [coronation] mug," she said.

Nearly 70 years later and Charlotte still has her coronation mug, which marked the celebration of the Queen's ascension to the throne. Though it would be some time before she and her siblings actually got to keep their cups all on their own.

"My mother kept all these cups until we were grown, married, and settled," Charlotte said.

Charlotte said her late mother also recently passed along a copy of a "Golden Coronation Book" to one of her sisters. They're mementos rooted in history that Charlotte hopes will stay in her family, for a long time to come.

"I have to figure out which of my kids will treasure it the most," she said.