Welcome home! Local military dad returns home, surprises kids at their school

TAMPA — It was an emotional day for three Tampa siblings when their dad returned home from deployment to surprise them at school!

Air Force Master Sgt. Marquese Hayden was deployed for just under six months, and his kids had no idea he was coming home Thursday.

Our cameras were there to capture the reunion at Orange Grove Middle Magnet. Hayden's daughter believed she and her classmates were going to watch a theatrical performance in the school's theater, but instead, when the curtain opened, her dad was standing there waiting!

At Robinson High School, Hayden's son is a freshman and was called down to the office where his dad was waiting to surprise him.

His third child attends Tinker K-8 School on MacDill Air Force Base where he made a third surprise appearance.