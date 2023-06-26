'We are brothers': Friends react to death of Hillsborough County deputy

TAMPA, Fla. — Friends of Bobby Howard say one picture sums it all up.

While eating lunch one day, a little girl approached the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy with her arms open wide in need of a hug.

“It just demonstrates how compassionate he was no matter who you are, how old you were, he was just a great guy," said friend Larry McKinnon. “You couldn’t find a better friend, a better human being."

Howard, nicknamed "Airborne" for his time as an Army Ranger, died from injuries suffered in an off-duty motorcycle accident.

He was a member of the Defenders, a motor club for law enforcement officers and military veterans.

He was on his way to their annual convention Friday in Clearwater when he was hit by a car.

His friends, including McKinnon, were waiting for him at the banquet.

“It’s almost to the point you don’t want to believe it. It’s just he’s going to roll up on his motorcycle again and we are going to wait to see him," said McKinnon, who is club president of the Defenders.

Jeff Nance’s friendship with Howard goes back to 1988 when they met in the Army and their bond remained strong for over 30 years.

“We’ve been there on everything together. We were in the same hunting club. We are brothers," said Nance.

Nance said he feels bad for anyone that never got the chance to meet Howard.

“He’s exactly what we should strive to be as just humans," said Nance.

Nance just had lunch with Howard last week and said his death reminds him that tomorrow isn’t promised.

“On his way to hang out with more of his brothers, God needed him more than we did. So it was his turn," said Nance.