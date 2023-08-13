Watermelon week brings together Safety Harbor businesses for a great cause

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Sunday concluded the third annual Watermelon Weeks in Safety Harbor. For the past 10 days, restaurants and bars have added special watermelon-themed treats to their menus to raise money for the Safety Harbor Library Foundation.

“Instead of maple syrup, what we use is a watermelon-infused syrup,” said Chris Wicks, owner of Daydreamers. They were one of 20 businesses to participate.

From waffles to smoothies, cocktails, soup, and sandwiches, you could say Safety Harbor was losing its rind.

“As a restauranteur and my fellow restauranteurs, we really pull together this time of year for this event,” said Wicks.

Scott Long started the phenomenon back in 2018 in an effort to set a world record for the largest watermelon-eating event, which they accomplished. The record has since been broken.

“It's driving business to these establishments in what is traditionally a slow time of year, particularly this year with how hot it is out,” said Long.

The Whistle Stop said they couldn’t think of a better option when it comes to staying refreshed. They are offering a special watermelon-infused cocktail.

Each of these businesses donates a portion of every sale back to the Safety Harbor Library Foundation. The goal is to start construction on the second floor by the end of the year.

“Our library is bursting at the seams. We just need more space for programming and all kinds of things,” said Long.

“They do a lot for the community, and the community loves the library,” said Dawn Pendola with the Whistle Stop.

“It's a very small town, and everybody pitches in when things like this are happening,” said Steve Wright, owner of Joe Biscotti.

Wright is proud to present their Watermelon Pound Cake.

“Every year, my partner loves coming up with a different dessert,” said Wright.

It’s the one occasion when businesses want to be in the red.

“Nice to be able to do something with part of the community that people are coming in every day and asking about,” said Maggie Bartran, owner of Maggie’s.

She said it's awesome to promote a food that not only tastes good but is good for you.

“It has such a high concentrate of water in it, to begin with, and it adds sweetness without dehydrating you,” said Bartran.

While customer Katie Smith is on the fourth stop of her watermelon tour, she said it’s the juiciest time of the year.

“We have had watermelon salad and watermelon drinks and watermelon on your sandwiches, and it's delicious, and it's summer,” said Smith.