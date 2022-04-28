Water main break closes part of Interbay Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said a portion of Interbay Boulevard is closed Thursday morning because of a water main break.

Police and the water department are on the scene in the 8200 block of Interbay. The roadway is closed between S. Trask Street and S. Shamrock Road during the repairs.

Additionally, police said on local traffic will be permitted on roads between S. Manhattan Avenue and S. West Shore Boulevard.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. The water department said repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2.