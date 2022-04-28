Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Water main break closes part of Interbay Boulevard

Tampa water main break.png
WFTS
Tampa water main break.png
Posted at 5:35 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 06:34:39-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said a portion of Interbay Boulevard is closed Thursday morning because of a water main break.

Police and the water department are on the scene in the 8200 block of Interbay. The roadway is closed between S. Trask Street and S. Shamrock Road during the repairs.

Additionally, police said on local traffic will be permitted on roads between S. Manhattan Avenue and S. West Shore Boulevard.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. The water department said repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!