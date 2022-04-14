South Tampa water main break causes multiple road closures

TAMPA, Fla. — All lanes on S Himes Ave. between W Hawthorne Rd. and W Marlin Ave. are closed due to a water main break, the Tampa Water Department said Thursday evening.

Additionally, all lanes on W Gandy Blvd. between S Dale Mabry Hwy. and S Sherwood Ave. are closed as a result of the break.

A repair is expected to be completed by April 19. However, officials noted Tampa Water Department may need to return at a later date to complete additional work.

https://twitter.com/CityofTampa/status/1514671213934788612?s=20&t=cuHsiQekVcnHL3JZ1kuHGg

Tampa Police asked drivers to be careful in the area and to pay attention to lane modifications.