WATCH: Mayor Castor gives state of the city address as she drives through Tampa

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor gave her state of the city address in a creative way Wednesday.

She picks you the viewer up from the airport and takes you through the city streets, highlighting key areas, construction projects, accomplishments and more.

But stay tuned till the end of the video for a surprise in the back seat of the car!

Pop up graphics show statistics and facts about Tampa as we ride along with the mayor. Here are some of the things she focused on in her address:

Transforming Tampa's Tomorrow



Community-centric services

Workforce development

Housing affordability

Infrastructure and mobility

Sustainability and Resilience

Tampa International Airport



Ranked best small airport of its size

Overhaul to the Permitting Process



Permitted $4.5 billion despite COVID-19

That number is up $1.4 million from last year

Bridges to Business



Connects small, minority and women-owned businesses to City contract opportunities

Water Street Tampa



50-acre mixed-use development transforming the Channel district neighborhood

Apprenticeship Program



Creates job training for thousands of skilled workers

Apprentices will work on 12% of large City projects

Resilient Tampa Roadmap



Groundbreaking resiliency plan to make Tampa stronger in the face of our current and future challenges

Contains 13 goals and nearly 60 actions

McKay Bay Waste to Energy Facility



Converts nearly 2 million pounds of waste per day into renewable energy

Tampa one of two cities in the nation to own and operate its own waste to energy facility

Reducing Carbon Emission



Tampa has 75 collection vehicles that operate on compressed natural gas

LEEDS



Awarded by US Green Building Council for Tampa's commitment to sustainability and resilience

Crosswalks to Classrooms



9 crosswalk murals installed to help kids get to school safely and support the Vision Zero mission

Bike/Pedestrian Safety Improvements



54 rapid flashing crosswalks installed to reduce pedestrian crashes

Vision Zero Mission



Eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all

Housing and Community Development



City of Tampa invested $10.7 million into affordable housing over past 2 years

Fast Pass Program



Streamlined construction services by offering same-day plan reviews for many residential projects

Over 100 plans reviewed to date

Housing Affordability



Goal of adding 10,000 residential units spanning all income levels by 2027

BUILD Grant



$24 million grant from US Department of Transportation to expand Riverwalk on west side

LGBTQ-owned Businesses



Mayor Castor added LGBTQ-owned businesses to city's WMBE Equal Business Opportunity Program

Women-owned Businesses



City of Tampa worked with 60 women-owned businesses in FY 2020, totaling over $9.2 million

Champions

