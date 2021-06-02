WATCH: Mayor Castor gives state of the city address as she drives through Tampa

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor gave her state of the city address in a creative way Wednesday.
She picks you the viewer up from the airport and takes you through the city streets, highlighting key areas, construction projects, accomplishments and more.
But stay tuned till the end of the video for a surprise in the back seat of the car!
Pop up graphics show statistics and facts about Tampa as we ride along with the mayor. Here are some of the things she focused on in her address:
Transforming Tampa's Tomorrow
- Community-centric services
- Workforce development
- Housing affordability
- Infrastructure and mobility
- Sustainability and Resilience
Tampa International Airport
- Ranked best small airport of its size
Overhaul to the Permitting Process
- Permitted $4.5 billion despite COVID-19
- That number is up $1.4 million from last year
Bridges to Business
- Connects small, minority and women-owned businesses to City contract opportunities
Water Street Tampa
- 50-acre mixed-use development transforming the Channel district neighborhood
Apprenticeship Program
- Creates job training for thousands of skilled workers
- Apprentices will work on 12% of large City projects
Resilient Tampa Roadmap
- Groundbreaking resiliency plan to make Tampa stronger in the face of our current and future challenges
- Contains 13 goals and nearly 60 actions
McKay Bay Waste to Energy Facility
- Converts nearly 2 million pounds of waste per day into renewable energy
- Tampa one of two cities in the nation to own and operate its own waste to energy facility
Reducing Carbon Emission
- Tampa has 75 collection vehicles that operate on compressed natural gas
LEEDS
- Awarded by US Green Building Council for Tampa's commitment to sustainability and resilience
Crosswalks to Classrooms
- 9 crosswalk murals installed to help kids get to school safely and support the Vision Zero mission
Bike/Pedestrian Safety Improvements
- 54 rapid flashing crosswalks installed to reduce pedestrian crashes
Vision Zero Mission
- Eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all
Housing and Community Development
- City of Tampa invested $10.7 million into affordable housing over past 2 years
Fast Pass Program
- Streamlined construction services by offering same-day plan reviews for many residential projects
- Over 100 plans reviewed to date
Housing Affordability
- Goal of adding 10,000 residential units spanning all income levels by 2027
BUILD Grant
- $24 million grant from US Department of Transportation to expand Riverwalk on west side
LGBTQ-owned Businesses
- Mayor Castor added LGBTQ-owned businesses to city's WMBE Equal Business Opportunity Program
Women-owned Businesses
- City of Tampa worked with 60 women-owned businesses in FY 2020, totaling over $9.2 million
Champions
- Tampa is home to 2020 Stanley Cup Champions, Super Bowl LV champions, American League Champions