WATCH: Florida man slams into gas station, pinning person walking inside

The sheriff's office said detectives determined the crash was on purpose
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 21, 2023
SEFFNER, Fla. — A driver is facing charges after allegedly driving through a gas station and pinning a person that was walking into a gas station in Seffner, deputies said.

HCSO said on June 20, around 12:24 a.m., Anthony Katosh was driving a Kia Forte and slammed into the front doors of the Travel Centers of America. When Katosh crashed into the doors, a person was entering the store and was hit by the car. The person was pinned between the driver's side door of the Kia and a metal structure.

Deputies said they responded to the scene and provided aide with the help of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Both the driver and the victim were transported to Tampa General and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The footage of the car smashing through this business and straight into a victim is jarring, to say the least," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It is an absolute miracle that the person pinned by the car did not sustain more serious injuries, and we're glad to hear he will be ok."

According to HCSO, through their investigation, detectives determined the crash was not accidental. Katosh was charged with criminal mischief.

