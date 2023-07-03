Watch Now
WATCH: Florida man arrested after pointing laser at Tampa Police helicopter

Laser lights were pointed at a Tampa Police Department helicopter in two separate incidents in the early morning hours of July 3.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jul 03, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been arrested after pointing a laser at Tampa Police Department (TPD) helicopter pilots from an apartment complex early Monday morning.

At 12:19 a.m., TPD helicopter pilots said they were hit twice with a green laser from an apartment complex off Busch Boulevard and 56th Street.

Watch the video of the incident below:

WATCH: Lasers pointed at Tampa Police helicopters

With assistance from aviation, Temple Terrace and TPD officers were able to identify the apartment where the laser came from Monday.

Police found the laser inside the apartment and the man, identified as 26-year-old Juan Lozada-Zamorano, was arrested and taken to Orient Road Jail.

Lozada-Zamorano was charged with one count of misuse of a laser lighting device.

