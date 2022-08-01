Watch Now
Watch Feeding Tampa Bay's 'Epic Chef' culinary throwdown Monday night for free

Best chefs in town do battle for charity
Posted at 6:13 AM, Aug 01, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — One of the most entertaining charity events of the year, Feeding Tampa Bay's "Epic Chef" culinary throwdown, will stage its final battle Monday night at the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa.

The event — which features the best chefs in town competing against each other for a good cause — is sold-out, but you can watch it for free right here.

Tonight's featured chefs are from Mise en Place and Parkshore Grill. Guest judges have included the Lightning's Pat Maroon and ABC Action News reporter Sean Daly. Surprise ingredients have included duck gizzards and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Epic Chef raises money and awareness for Feeding Tampa Bay's mission to end hunger in Tampa Bay.

