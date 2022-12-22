'Warrior Wellness' & Santa team up to provide holiday cheer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Many local organizations are stepping up this time of year to help out children who may not get Christmas presents under the tree.

The non-profit Warrior Wellness Program teamed up with none other than Santa Claus himself to give out gifts to kids at Lockhart Elementary in Tampa.

"It just warms our heart to be able to put smiles on these kids' faces around Christmas time and the holidays," said Travis Holt with Warrior Wellness.

"As soon as you walk through the door, when you hear the gasps, when they see Santa's elves, the squealing, the screaming when they open their gifts; the laughter, the joy, that's what the holidays are all about," he said.

These gifts were made possible from community donations and if you would like to volunteer or donate yourself, CLICK HERE.