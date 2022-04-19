Walk-in breastfeeding support clinics helping new moms in Tampa Bay

17,000 babies are born each year in Hillsborough County alone, and many new moms looking for support for breastfeeding can find it at walk-in breastfeeding support clinics in the Tampa Bay area.

Champions for Children is offering two new "baby cafes" with funding from Bay Care Health. You can walk in and get on the spot help from a professional lactation consultant. One cafe is at the Children's Board Family Resource Center in Town N' Country and the other is in Plant City.

These services not only help educate new moms, but also save hundreds of dollars in what the cost of a consultation would be.

“The lactation consultations are important for new moms and we are very excited to partner with BayCare Health to provide the service at two of the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers,” said Kelley Parris, Executive Director of the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County.

Baby Cafes are available at no cost to families living in Hillsborough County and more than 1,000 moms and babies have been helped this year alone.

The new locations will join the Children’s Board Family Resource Center in Brandon, USF Pediatrics, and Layla’s House to bring the total number of sites countywide from three to five.

