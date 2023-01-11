Watch Now
Vote for Tampa Riverwalk for USA Today's best riverwalk in America

Posted at 5:35 AM, Jan 11, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Riverwalk is currently going head to head in a battle for the best riverwalk in America, thanks to USA Today.

Currently in second place, the Tampa Riverwalk is one of 20 nominated riverwalks across the country vying for a spot at the top in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards.

Supporters can cast their vote once a day until the poll closes on Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. The top ten with the most votes will be presented as winners.

Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky, is currently in first place, with the Mississippi Riverwalk in Dubuque, Iowa sitting below Tampa in third.

The Tampa Riverwalk was first conceived in the 1970s, but a lack of funds at the time halted further construction.

Since then, it has undergone numerous renovations and remodels. In 2014, all existing segments were connected and made into the Riverwalk we know today, which stretches 2.6 miles long.

The city announced further development in 2022, proposing new segments along the west side of the Hillsborough River.

