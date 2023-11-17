Volunteers needed this holiday season, United Way Suncoast helps to connect volunteers with organizations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — “Volunteering is key,” said Rebecca Cain, Vice President of Philanthropic Engagement for United Way Suncoast.

It’s a crucial aspect to be able to provide services across Tampa Bay, especially right now.

“I just find it as an opportunity to get involved in your community, connect with people, and really get perspective and see where you can be useful and helpful in society,” said Annie Hage, who volunteers with her company, Oracle Cloud.

This holiday season, just like every other, organizations will rely on volunteers to help local families who are struggling.

“A lot of the work that we do wouldn’t be possible without the support of our volunteers,” said Cain.

United Way Suncoast not only offers its own services and programs for the community but also helps facilitate and coordinate volunteer efforts with other groups as well.

The demand for volunteers is higher than ever.

“There’s so many ways to get involved. Whether it’s just an hour or two once, or if it’s something that they’re able to do on a recurring basis, an hour a month. There’s just so many ways that they can give back,” said Cain.

By volunteering this holiday season, you can see the need in the community firsthand.

“Two out of every five families in our Suncoast region don’t earn enough to address their basic household needs, so by volunteering this holiday season, they can support different food distributions that are taking place. A lot of nonprofits are supporting families by providing gifts as well,” said Cain.

While donating items and money are, of course, helpful, donating your time can be just as impactful.

“It’s just kind of doing what you should do, especially if you have the capacity and time,” said Hage.

If you’re interested in helping out, you can contact United Way Suncoast for volunteer opportunities or reach out to your favorite cause to see what they need.

“Remember that volunteering is a need that’s year-round, so not just for the holidays but throughout the year,” said Cain.

