Volunteers at Tampa International Airport help make Tampa Bay shine

TAMPA, Fla. — Did you know there are volunteer opportunities available at Tampa International Airport?

The volunteers have an important job, too. They greet visitors to Tampa Bay, make sure they know where transportation and their luggage are located and even suggest fun things to do in the area.

We headed to TPA to see these volunteers at work. We met volunteers Ken Berry and Beth Ries, who both have experience in the aviation industry. Volunteering here was a good match.

"We meet all kinds of people. We meet people, sometimes it's on the best day of their life, they're going to their wedding. And unfortunately, sometimes we meet people on the worst day of their life, they're going to a funeral," Berry said. "But the thing of it is, is to remember, nobody's ever an intrusion on your day. They're always a reason for your day."

"I love being able to do that. I like the idea of servant leadership, where you lead by doing, and I just find a lot of satisfaction when helping people," Ries said.

A bonus? Volunteers get free parking at the airport.

It's also a great spot for students to get their Bright Futures Hours.