Voices for Children collecting toys for Hillsborough County foster children

TAMPA, Fla. — Right now, Voices for Children could use your help. They're hoping to bring the holidays to children in the Hillsborough County foster care system.

They're hoping to help around 3,000 kids in Hillsborough County get a Christmas.

Every year, the nonprofit hosts a holiday shop where advocates can shop for their foster kids, and they need gifts to make this possible.

They have an Amazon Wish List where items can be shipped right to them or drop off toys or gift cards at their office in Tampa.

"We're little Christmas Happy Holiday elves, and we supply everything from all different kinds of babies to toddlers to kids; we always want to make sure everybody remembers there are lots of teenagers in the system. So a gift of a gift card that you can purchase from our Amazon wish list gives them the freedom to go out and shop and have their own style," Laurie Van Brocklin, Voices for Children, said.

Voices for Children also provides help for kids in the foster care system.

We also met one of their court dogs, Lauren, who helps comfort these kids in some of their hardest moments.