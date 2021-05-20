Vince Lombardi Trophy visits Tampa elementary school

TAMPA, Fla. — You never know where the Vince Lombardi Trophy is going to pop up next. Following that epic Super Bowl victory boat parade, it continues to make its rounds throughout Tampa Bay.

Students at St. John’s Episcopal School were all smiles this week as they got up close and personal with the trophy.

“I got to hold it,” said kindergartner Jack.

“Amazing,” said kindergartner Grace.

It’s all part of the Bucs Trophy Tour. Since March, they’ve been making visits all over Tampa Bay with the NFL’s holy grail of hardware.

“They were so excited they came out of the classroom and they couldn’t sit still, which is typical for kindergarten anyway, but they were just jumping all over the place,” said Cheli Brown, with St. John’s Episcopal School.

The Bucs provide the lighting, background and photography, all fans have to do is enjoy the moment.

“They get up there, they see that trophy shining and their eyes get real big and they are having a blast,” said event photographer Trace Crisp.

Crisp said after a day like this, these students will be Bucs fans for the rest of their lives.

“They hear about the Bucs, they see it on the news, and they see their parents yelling, ‘what are you yelling for’ ‘the Bucs, the Bucs,’ and now they get to actually go experience the trophy and that really instills in them, and they will never forget it, they will never forget it,” said Crisp.

These students also understand that what the Bucs did to earn this Trophy wasn’t easy.

“They won it and they worked really hard to win it,” said Grace.