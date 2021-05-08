Video shows woman taking a French bulldog from a shopping plaza

TAMPA, FLA.- — Tampa Police said surveillance video shows a woman luring a dog to her and leaving in a vehicle.

Shaniece Spears said her boyfriend works in a shopping plaza on East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. He took their dog, Penny, outside to use the restroom. Spears said the dog was left alone for a few minutes and was taken.

"She is like 8 months old and really friendly. She likes to run around to everybody and everybody knows her around here," said Spears.

Tampa Police said an unknown female is caught on camera luring the dog over and leaving in a blue vehicle. Police said the vehicle has a possible Lyft sticker and an unknown tag.

"She is seen playing with my dog. She played with her. That's fine. You can play with a dog, but if you steal a dog and you don't see the owner or anything," she said.

Spears hopes someone recognizes the woman in the video.

"We've been going around every day and putting up posters just doing everything we can to see if we can get our dog back," she said.

Tampa Police said the dog has a microchip, but the suspect has not made any efforts to return the dog. The incident happened on April 26.

If you have any information please contact Tampa Police or contact the owner at 813-952-0916.