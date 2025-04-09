- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tracked a vehicle on I-4 eastbound into Polk County on April 7 after the suspects fled from a traffic stop.
- Video from the HCSO helicopter showed the suspects weaving in and out of traffic.
- The suspects eventually crashed into a vehicle and continued to run from deputies, all while the HCSO helicopter tracked the suspects from the air.
VIDEO: Sheriff’s helicopter pursues suspects through I-4 traffic in Hillsborough and Polk counties
- HCSO said that both suspects were taken into custody.
