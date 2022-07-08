VIDEO: Police search for armed suspect in Tampa gas station robbery

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said an unknown male suspect robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Friday morning in Tampa.

According to police, the suspect walked into a Chevron gas station at 5035 Fowler Avenue E. in Tampa. Video released by Tampa Police showed the suspect drew a gun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money. TPD said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk and fled the store on foot.

Tampa Police: Chevron Gas Station Robbery

Authorities said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie with cartoon characters , blue jeans, and a blue latex glove on his right hand.

Tampa Police said anyone with any information can call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.